'There was a criminal element to what happened' to Nora Quoirin, her family say

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:10 PM

The parents of a teenager who was found dead while on holiday in Malaysia have said that they believe there was a "criminal element" involved in her death.

The parents of Nora Quoirin have said that many questions remain around the investigation and said that the Malaysian authorities didn't understand Nora's special needs.

"We have insisted from the beginning that we believe there was a criminal element to what happened," Nora's mother Meabh told RTÉ News.

"And crucially we're struggling because it was difficult to get resources in place fast enough to investigate a criminal angle."

Meabh added that a post-mortem may give the family answers as mystery surrounds the death of her daughter.

Nora vanished without trace in August in the Dusun rainforest resort.

Her parents insist that here daughter leaving the family was out of character for her.

An initial post-mortem found that Nora died of intestinal bleeding - probably caused by hunger and stress - but the family are awaiting a full report.

TOPIC: Nóra Quoirin

