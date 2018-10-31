There should be no general election until 2020, says Eoghan Murphy

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Fine Gael says a general election should not occur before the summer of 2020.

Talks on extending the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail continue tomorrow.

It is expected the parties will agree to at least four weeks of negotiations, with a possible breakthrough in December.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says there should not be an election for at least another 18 months.

He said: "I think it makes sense for many reasons in terms of giving us the stability and certainty throughout the course of 2019.

"There's no point in coming to an agreement which could be questioned in May of next year as people look ahead to the budget...what we want is certainty over the course of 2019 and into 2020 as well and that's what the Taoiseach is looking for."


