'There seems to be a good bit of damage': Dublin Fire Brigade tackling blaze at school in Artane

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 07:54 AM

- with reporting from Vivienne Clarke

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a blaze at a school in Artane.

The alarm was raised on Mask Avenue following a 999 call at 6.10am.

A number of units of the fire brigade are at the scene, while traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

In a tweet, the fire brigade said: "We currently have a number of units at a building fire off the Malahide Road near Mask Avenue, a tanker has been requested to supplement the water supply.

"Traffic restrictions in immediate vicinity."

In a follow up statement, the fire brigade said good progress was being made in tackling the blaze.

"We've made good progress at the fire, we now have 5 pumps, a turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit on scene. 1st 999 call at 0610."

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Rachel Batten said there is still “substantial smoke” in the area with limited visibility.

Dublin fire brigade has closed off the area and traffic restrictions are in place, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

It is difficult to assess the extent of the damage to the 200 pupil Scoil Caitríona Cailíní, she said and school authorities have attempted to contact all families to let them know that the school will not be open today.

“There seems to be a good bit of damage at the back of the school, but it’s impossible to say with the amount of smoke.”

The school and local representatives will work with other schools in the area if necessary to find alternative accommodation for pupils, she added.

