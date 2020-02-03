News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'There is no equality': Mother of Waterford acid attack victim says family 'has been let down'

'There is no equality': Mother of Waterford acid attack victim says family 'has been let down'
Tega Agberhiere pictured after the attack. Picture: WLR
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 12:53 PM

The families of victims who were injured in an acid attack in Waterford say they feel let down by the state.

They were told those who carried out the attack last April would not be facing criminal charges.

The attackers who used drain cleaning fluid to burn the teens are instead being given juvenile cautions.

Tega Agberhiere was one of three victims targeted at Earlscourt in Waterford city on April 25 last year.

He was 16 at the time of the attack and said he had feared he would never be able to see again.

Christy Agberhiere, the mother of one of the victims, says this is making the situation even more upsetting:

"I feel very, very pained in my heart," she said.

"I have been let down, my son has been let down. The whole of my family has been let down.

"I just feel ashamed that a country like this there is no equality.

Ms Agberhiere added: "I cannot take the laws into my hands.

"This is my son I am talking about. He has done nothing."

READ MORE

Colm O'Rourke criticised for using 'homophobic language' on RTÉ


More in this Section

RNLI rescue three people from the water in Lough DergRNLI rescue three people from the water in Lough Derg

567 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals567 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Revenue seize €7,000 in cash in Rosslare EuroportRevenue seize €7,000 in cash in Rosslare Europort

Dublin Airport passenger with suspected coronavirus understood to have been given all clearDublin Airport passenger with suspected coronavirus understood to have been given all clear


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »