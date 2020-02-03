'There is no equality': Mother of Waterford acid attack victim says family 'has been let down'

The families of victims who were injured in an acid attack in Waterford say they feel let down by the state.

They were told those who carried out the attack last April would not be facing criminal charges.

The attackers who used drain cleaning fluid to burn the teens are instead being given juvenile cautions.

Tega Agberhiere was one of three victims targeted at Earlscourt in Waterford city on April 25 last year.

He was 16 at the time of the attack and said he had feared he would never be able to see again.

Christy Agberhiere, the mother of one of the victims, says this is making the situation even more upsetting:

"I feel very, very pained in my heart," she said.

"I have been let down, my son has been let down. The whole of my family has been let down.

"I just feel ashamed that a country like this there is no equality.

Ms Agberhiere added: "I cannot take the laws into my hands.

"This is my son I am talking about. He has done nothing."