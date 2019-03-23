NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'There is an estimated 29-week waiting time to get a driving test' - Calls for more driving instructors to be hired

File photo
By Joel Slattery
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 11:16 AM

A Fianna Fáil TD has criticised the government for not meeting their target in hiring new driving instructors.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) figures show 52 driving test were instructors hired in 2018 - well short of the target of 67. In 2017, the number of instructors hired was 15.

“The government are failing in their responsibility to bring down driving test waiting times. At present, there is an estimated 29-week waiting time to get a driving test. Despite the urgent need for additional testers the government have missed their own target at the end of 2018 with only 52 instructors hired," said Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport Robert Troy.

“In the two years previous, 13 and 15 instructors were hired in 2016 and 2017. It is clear where this problem originates," he added.

Deputy Troy, who represents the Longford–Westmeath constituency was particularly critical of the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross.

READ MORE

'I am already working on Budget 2020': Donohoe rules out General Election this year

“This is another fine example of Minister Ross and his hands-off approach to his role. It is nigh-on impossible to get around rural Ireland without access to a car. In forcing young people to wait for months on end to get a driver’s licence, this government is denying them access to jobs, educational opportunities, and social links.

“The solution is very simple. Minister Ross must up his game and ensure driving test instructors are hired so we see waiting times reduce,” concluded Deputy Troy.

More on this topic

Boy racers are using James Bond-style retractable licence plates to dodge tolls and fines

337 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers seized by gardaí

Young drivers struggling because of new legislation, says councillor

Less than half passed their driving test in 2018, figures show

KEYWORDS

Robert TroyDriving testDriving Instructor

More in this Section

I wouldn't 'like to be associated with the kind of actions he has been involved in' - Varadkar hits out at McGregor

Two men due in court after Sligo robbery

Eoghan Murphy wants to remain as Housing Minister 'as long as' possible

Bride-to-be who went missing on hen night buried in wedding dress


Lifestyle

Seven beauty tricks to update your look for spring

Meet London Fashion Week’s 'pride and joy', Derry-born Jonathan Anderson

Local & fresh: The Currabinny Cooks offer up leek delights

Lindsay Woods: 'I was hinging my transition into functioning, upright, organised, and general pulled-togetherness on the purchase of a dodgy calendar from Tesco'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »