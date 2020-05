Ireland has a new millionaire as the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was won this evening.

The winning numbers were for the €1m prize were: 6, 12, 26, 30, 41, 45 and the bonus number was 27.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of the €2.7m Lotto jackpot this Wednesday evening.

Sixteen people matched five numbers, however, netting themselves €1,492 each.

The numbers drawn were: 5, 15, 16, 19, 31, 37, and the bonus number was 12.

There was no winner of the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

