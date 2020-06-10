News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

There are statues in Ireland that 'we need to talk about' - Varadkar

There are statues in Ireland that 'we need to talk about' - Varadkar
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 09:22 AM

Ireland has a racism problem and some statues of racist figures may need to be removed, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

In recent days, statues of people linked to the slave trade have been taken down around the world.

Asked on RTE 2FM if Ireland has a racism problem, he said: “I think we do. Every country in the world has racism to some degree.

“Thankfully we do not have the kind of problems with police brutality that we see in the United States, we have a very professional police force and we’re grateful for that.

“If you look at the Traveller community and how they are treated and spoke about – that’s a form of racism.

"Anyone who grew up in Ireland mixed race like me would be aware of the fact that when you look and sound different – people treat you differently and it is not nice.”

Mr Varadkar said a statue of Sean Russell, an Irish republican who fought in the 1916 Rising and was a leader during the War of Independence, may need to be removed.

Russell’s legacy is controversial as he died in 1940 on a German U-boat after travelling to Nazi Germany in an effort to secure support for the IRA’s efforts to overthrow the Free State and reunite Ireland.

READ MORE

13-year-old boy killed and second teen in critical condition after early morning crash

“We have a few of our own statues we may need to take down. There is a statue in Fairview Park in Dublin of an Irish republican man who was also a Nazi collaborator… I think any statues that come down should come down legally… let’s not engage in violence.”

Mr Varadkar said as a mixed race person growing up in Ireland, he has experienced racism.

“It is not something I speak about too much but it has not held me back – it has probably pushed me on. I have had a lot of privileges that have helped to counteract that.”

It does worry me that young people of colour who grew up in Ireland are being treated as though they are not fully Irish.

Mr Varadkar said the Black Lives Matter Movement is similar to the Me Too campaign.

“People are no longer ashamed to talk about their experience of racism and to shame the racists and it is almost like a switch has gone on for a lot of people.”

He said Ireland needs to bring in new laws around hate speech to combat racism.

“It is not easy to do as you don’t want to shut down freedom of speech but we need an anti-racism campaign and to raise awareness about it,” he said.

READ MORE

Family of stab victim distance themselves from online fundraiser

More on this topic

Actress Alia Shawkat apologises for using N-word in resurfaced videoActress Alia Shawkat apologises for using N-word in resurfaced video

Hollyoaks announces new measures to tackle inequality after star’s racism claimsHollyoaks announces new measures to tackle inequality after star’s racism claims

Schools apologise after video clips show students using racist languageSchools apologise after video clips show students using racist language

Suzanne Harrington: Ireland has its own problems with racismSuzanne Harrington: Ireland has its own problems with racism


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Operation Faoiseamh sees 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic abuse Operation Faoiseamh sees 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic abuse

Man, 30s, charged in relation to Dublin assault Man, 30s, charged in relation to Dublin assault

Rise in number of Covid-19 clusters emerging in private households Rise in number of Covid-19 clusters emerging in private households

Rise in house prices and average rents in MayRise in house prices and average rents in May


Lifestyle

They say some stories don’t translate to film. Well, in Death Come True, we’re about to find out if that’s true for gaming. Not only is Death Come True a wacky Full Motion Video (FMV) game, but it’s coming from Japan, with all the cultural differences that might bring.GameTech: Death Come True impresses with cinematic scenes

As the 25th anniversary of the death of the beloved Cork guitarist occurs on Sunday, Des O’Driscoll looks back at some of his seminal performancesRory Gallagher remembered 25 years on in five iconic gigs

Make a spa day at home with tips from the professionals, writes Rachel Marie WalshHow to get the spa experience - at home

What acne is, how common it is and how to manage it to your best abilityThe Skin Nerd: Let's start the conversation about acne

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »