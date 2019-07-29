There are 'no plans' to provide a sewerage scheme in Portmagee Star Wars filming spot

There are “no plans” to provide a sewerage scheme in Caherdaniel, a council meeting has been told.

And Portmagee, the village which has come to prominence with Star Wars filming has also no public sewerage scheme, it has emerged.

Caherdaniel on the Ring of Kerry alongside Derrynane House, the home of the 19th century Liberator Daniel O’Connell, is one of a number of coastal villages and towns without any public sewerage and waste water treatment.

A councillor has slammed the complete lack of public waste water infrastructure in villages such as Portmagee which is strongly associated with Star Wars, Caherdaniel and Cromane on Dingle Bay.

Rath beach, Caherdaniel, Co. Kerry

He said it is something associated with the “third world” adding the delay was holding back progress.

Planning applications were now regularly refused because the villages were “unsewered”, he said.

The schemes had been flagged during the boom and a deputation must now go to the relevant Minister, Eoghan Murphy, councillor Michael Cahill said.

Kerry has among the longest coastlines in the country and 14 blue flag beaches, the highest number of any county.

However the lack of investment in basic sewerage and upgrading overloaded facilities is holding the county back and is a risk to health and safety, Glenbeigh based Cllr Cahill (FF) said.

I can’t understand why our senior politicians, our Oireachtas members, are not campaigning for this with Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy

- Mr Cahill said.

Kenmare and Glenbeigh, the village near Rossbeigh beach, need urgent upgrading and expansion and while Kenmare is meant to be in the pipeline, Glenbeigh had been overlooked.

“Glenbeigh is at capacity. Raw sewerage has entered the Behy River,” Mr Cahill said.

A site had been purchased for a new treatment plant but the matter had not progressed.

There was an urgency to putting in the basic infrastructure ahead of the long-awaited south Kerry greenway, he said.

Several inland villages such as Beaufort and Boolteens were also awaiting investment.

The council has said it has “made numerous submissions and had frequent discussions” seeking funding for both upgrades to existing public sewerage schemes and for the provision of new schemes in villages which have no public waste water collection and treatment plants.

It had also submitted a business case for the provision of a sewerage scheme for Caherdaniel to Irish Water, it told the Kenmare councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

“In the appraisal of this submission, Irish water stated that it does not have a funding stream for such projects at present," the council has told members.

Irish Water “has no plans” to provide a sewerage scheme for Caherdaniel village in the foreseeable future, the council has also been told.

The council had also made a submission to the draft Irish water capital investment plan for 2020 to 2024, but that plan has yet to be published, the council said.