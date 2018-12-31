The year in review: Top Irish news stories of 2018 month by month

A look back at the biggest news stories 2018 had to offer.

January

Storm Eleanor

55,000 ESB customers without power amid flooding and winds of up to 155km/h





Just a bunch of trampolines causing absolute mayhem thanks to Storm Eleanor

Video: Storm Eleanor didn't stop these hurling matches

Storm Eleanor leaves Meath mum homeless

Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly:

Cranberries 'devastated' at the loss of Dolores O'Riordan

'Her voice will never die': Fans pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O’Riordan working on new Cranberries album when she died

Death of Dolores O’Riordan makes front page headlines around the world

WATCH: Hundreds gather in Limerick for Dolores O’Riordan sing-song

Hundreds gathered in Limerick's Arthur's Quay Park singing When You're Gone. I defy you to not get a little choked up at this. People of all ages, gathered in the cold, giving Dolores a proper send - off. Fair play Sandra & Paula for organising it 💚 #Limerick #doloresoriordan pic.twitter.com/cYugQUhVtk — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) January 22, 2018

February

Liam Miller dies at the age of 36

Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36

Liam Miller: 1981-2018 - The loss of the best is the worst

Mary Lou McDonald is formally elected leader of Sinn Féin

Mary Lou McDonald was officially confirmed as the new Sinn Féin leader at a special Ard Fheis, stating the party's goals of achieving a United Ireland.

March

Storm Emma - The Beast from the East

Sights and sounds from day 1 of the Beast from the East

People are selling loaves of bread on Done Deal amid shortage

Sights and sounds from day 2 of the Beast from the East

Sights and sounds from day 3 of the Beast from the East

Rugby rape trial

All four defendants in the high-profile Rugby rape trial are found not guilty.

#IBelieveHer rallies taking place nationwide in aftermath of Belfast rape trial

Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Tributes pour in for professor Stephen Hawking

April

Cervical Check Scandal

Vicky Phelan emerged from the High Court after reaching a settlement of €2.3m for the misreading of scans that may have saved her from cervical cancer.

CervicalCheck understands that some of our clients may be anxious about their cervical screening. Anyone with concerns can call us on Freephone 1800 45 45 55, this line is open Monday to Sunday 9am to 6pm, to request a call back to discuss your concerns. pic.twitter.com/2s9vUNHAzI — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 27, 2018

May

Eighth Amendment Referendum

TOTAL VALID POLL*: 2,153,613

YES VOTE: 1,429,981

NO VOTE: 723,642

#8thRef Results: Referendum passed by a majority of 706,349 votes

#8thRef Latest: 'We will make history' says Taoiseach as exit polls predict two-thirds majority for Yes side

.@campaignforleo and Fine Gael ministers take to the stage to cheers and applause at Dublin Castle #iestaff #EighthAmendment pic.twitter.com/F83SsyR4Q0 — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) May 26, 2018

June

Brexit in Ireland

The British government publishes a so-called "backstop" proposal to avoid a hard border

Taoiseach: 'We’re not going to be preparing for a hard border'

July

Heatwave - Hosepipe ban

Here's how people have been coping (or not) with Ireland's current heatwave

Temperatures set to hit 30C again this week amid drought warning

A nationwide hosepipe ban took to effect amid rising concern at rapidly depleting water supplies during heatwave.

World Cup

France celebrate in Paris after World Cup win in Russia

the best 2018 moment was seeing france nt lift the world cup trophy pic.twitter.com/O96hwleIGk — laura (@alcantrafa) December 30, 2018

August

Women's Irish hockey team qualify for the semi-final of World Cup

20 things you didn’t know about Ireland’s hockey heroes

Papal Visit

Pope Francis visits Ireland.

September

Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Manchester United win Liam Miller Tribute Match after penalty shootout

October

Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37 after her public cervical cancer battle

Tributes for Emma Mhic Mhathúna as ‘another brave mother leaves this world’

‘She was a fighter in a ball gown’: Emma Mhic Mhathúna funeral cortege passes by Dáil gates

President election

Michael D Higgins re-elected as president

Election live: Michael D Higgins elected President of Ireland on first count.

Watch: 'I hereby declare Michael D Higgins elected to the Office of President of Ireland' pic.twitter.com/HMh86lPsUz — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 27, 2018

November

Ireland beat the All Blacks, again!!

Ireland beat world champions New Zealand for the first time on home soil.

Ireland 16 - 9 New Zealand

How the New Zealand media reacted to Ireland's win over the All Blacks

December

Abortion bill signed into law

Abortion now legal in Ireland as President signs Bill into law