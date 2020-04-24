'The world needs these fast' - WHO announces 'landmark' Covid-19 vaccine collaboration

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a “landmark collaboration” to speed up the development and production of Covid-19 vaccines, drugs, and tests that will be made universally available across the globe.

Today, WHO announced an ‘Access to Covid Tools’ Accelerator initiative that will harness global efforts to develop a vaccine and other drugs, as well as tests, to manage the pandemic.

“We’re coordinating a global trial on the safety and efficacy of four therapeutics against Covid-19. The world needs these tools, and it needs them fast,” Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Past experience has taught us that even when tools are available, they have not been equally available to all. We cannot allow that to happen.

“The ACT Accelerator brings together the combined power of several organisations to work with speed and scale,” Dr Ghebreyesus added.

The announcement saw political leaders and heads of state joining leaders and experts from the medical and scientific community to commit to working towards a vaccine that will be made universally available.

To finance the global effort a campaign is being mounted in May for €7.5 billion to support the ACT Accelerator initiative.

The European Union is joining forces with France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway and Saudi Arabia to kick-start the funding campaign, which starts on May 4.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already affected more than 2.4 million people, killing over 160,000.

The WHO initiative and funding campaign comes as the first European human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine got underway this week.

The University of Oxford in the UK is trialling an adenovirus-based vaccine and the first two volunteers were given the trial vaccine on Thursday. Another Covid-19 vaccine trial is underway in the US.

Ultimately scientists are trying to develop a vaccine that will stimulate an immune response in the body that will fight off Covid-19.

Optimistic predictions estimate it could take between 12-18 months to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Others say it will take much longer, possibly years, to develop and test a vaccine for use in the general population.

GSK Ireland, which produces vaccines, said it is difficult to put a time frame on the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Head of medical affairs with GSK Ireland, Jon Barbour, said developing a vaccine is a “very challenging process” and in some cases can take up to 10 years.

“The great challenge for the Covid-19 pandemic is to come up with an effective vaccine a lot quicker,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, adding that the level of global cooperation between researchers, academics, and the pharmaceutical industry was “encouraging” and “unprecedented”.

“It’s a complex process with many working together to try and accelerate that pace quicker than before,” he said.

Senior lecturer in biochemistry in UCC, Anne Moore, said trial vaccines will be tested on healthy adults first before being tested on elderly people.

“Safety is the very first thing we need to look at so for these trials we will look at healthy adults between 18 and 55 years old so that you’re not putting people at risk,” Dr Moore told the Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

“It’s all about building up confidence in the safety and potency of the vaccine and looking at the efficacy of the vaccine as well to show that it does protect against viral infection,” she added.

Making the vaccine universally available will also be a key consideration, she said, adding that scientists will be looking at stabilising the vaccine, using the lowest dose possible and simplifying how it can be administered to reduce costs and logistics.