The world is on crest of a wave of inequality, warns UN agency

Ireland has been ranked third in a global Human Development Index by the United Nations Development Programme, which warns that the world is now on “the crest of a wave of inequality”.

The Human Development Report 2019 assesses factors such as latest national data on life expectancy at birth; expected years of schooling; mean years of schooling; gender development and inequality; and gross national income.

It placed Ireland behind only Norway and Switzerland. One area highlighted as lacking was provision of hospital beds, for which Ireland was ranked mid-table, as was the case with youth unemployment and some other categories.

It ranked in the bottom third when it came to “share of graduates from science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programmes in tertiary education who are female” and percentage of total land area that is forested. It also showed a slowdown in growth in Ireland in more recent years.

The average income growth between 1980 and 2017 was 182% and, in the same period, the average income growth of the bottom 40% was 141.3% — a difference of 40.7%, representing the biggest such growth gap of any western European country during the same period.

In the same period, the income growth of the top 1% in Ireland was 323.3% — one of the highest percentage increases over that period when compared to other countries featured in the study.

Between 2007 and 2017, average income growth was 2.9% and the average income growth among the bottom 40% was 0.6%. In the same period, the income growth of the top 1% was 4.3%.

The report also refers to the Apple case and how “in August 2016 the European Commission determined that the effective corporate tax rate Apple paid was 0.005% in fiscal year 2014, thanks to a special tax regime in Ireland, where profits from sales across Europe could be recorded.”

However, it also found that Ireland had the highest social welfare impact of re-distributive fiscal policy, resulting in “relatively high overall fiscal redistribution”.

Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, said:

A new gap has opened, such as in tertiary education and access to broadband —opportunities once considered luxuries that are now considered critical to compete and belong, particularly in a knowledge economy, where an increasing number of young people are educated, connected, and stuck with no ladder of choices to move up.

“What we are seeing today is the crest of a wave of inequality. What happens next comes down to choice.”

Meanwhile, a study to be published today by the Economic and Social Research Institute and funded by the Low Pay Commission has found that the 2018 increase in the Irish minimum wage led to some immediate reductions in the hours worked by minimum-wage employees, but only in particular segments of the economy.

According to the institute, the reduced hours were found in the Dublin and West regions and in the manufacturing sector nationally.

It also said that the changes did not persist into the second half of 2018, suggesting that any impacts were likely to have been temporary.