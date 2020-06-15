'The whole place is vibrating': Residents welcome city council help on Covid parties

Residents near UCC who feel that their area has turned in to "Magaluf without regulations" this summer have welcomed the decision of Gardaí, Cork City Council and the HSE to contact 40 landlords with 200 properties regarding a spate of Covid-19 lockdown parties.

A letter to landlords was signed by Dr Anne Sheahan Specialist in Public Health Medicine, and Director of Public Health HSE South (Cork and Kerry), John F McPolin, Chief Superintendent, An Garda Síochána, Cork City Garda Division and Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council.

The residents in the area are calling for the licensing of landlords as a matter of urgency. They want a "landlord NCT system" to be implemented immediately.

Resident Mary Doherty hasn't seen her grandchild in three months because of the travel restrictions. However, "day in and day out" she is walking past students whom she says are blatantly ignoring all the social distancing protocols.

"Not seeing my grandchild in Dublin is heartbreaking. And then you see young people behaving like this," she said. "I was coming down the road at twenty to eleven the other morning and I saw three young people. One was carrying a slab of Carlsberg at that hour of the morning.

"We are looking for long term solutions. We are willing to work with UCC and CIT management, students unions and so on. We will look at all options."

Rose O'Sullivan who has lived in Magazine Road for over 60 years, says residents are suffering from a lack of sleep because of the around-the-clock parties.

"I know one elderly person who is doubling up on her sleeping tablets at night because of the noise. That is dangerous. She could fall down the stairs or anything.

"Her daughter is very worried about her. She is just trying to get some sleep. To escape. The whole place is vibrating.

"There are five people in my area over 90. My father is 98. People were cocooning. But they were they were starting to go out around the block for a walk.

Then all these people came in with the screaming, the roaring and the thumping music. The (pensioners) had to go back in to their houses again.

“Following our meetings earlier this week with the Gardaí, City Council and the HSE, we welcome the statement, which makes it blatantly obvious that that the current legislation on the management and upkeep of rented properties is minimal, outdated and in urgent need of change to make it relevant to 2020.

"No community should be left at the mercy of the personality of the landlord. We are calling for the licensing of landlords. There should be something along the lines of an NCT for rented properties where there is certain criteria to be checked and approved before they can be rented out.

"This needs to be a top priority for our legislators and most especially our new Government. Landlords who consistently abuse local regulations and facilitate the antisocial behaviour of tenants with respect to the community must face substantial fines.

"We need action now. Many residents in the area had another weekend of having to listen to music and shouting into the early hours of the morning. This is not fair and we need this to end now.”