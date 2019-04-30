NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'The whole of Ireland needs to know about this' - Parent of acid attack victim speaks out

University Hospital Waterford
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 03:16 PM

One of the three teenage boys allegedly attacked with acid last week in Waterford has spoken out about the ordeal.

Talented hurler Padraig Sullivan and his father Mark spoke with Aine Lawlor on the News At One, describing the aftermath of the incident.

Padraig suffered burns on his thigh, calf and heel in the attack where he and two others were targeted in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

The boy's father described the moment he saw his son after the alleged attack:

"When Padraig came in the front door I was sitting in the kitchen having a cup of tea and Padraig came running in and it was like he was after running through a bonfire," he recalled

"He is going to need a skin graft on three parts of his leg. We were down in the hospital yesterday and they told us 100% he's going to need it."

Padraig then described the moment the acid burned his leg.

"It was like someone had a lighter constantly on my leg, constantly burning and then after a while it was like my body numbed," said Padraig, who is sitting his Leaving Cert this year.

When asked if he could sleep since Thursday night's attack, he replied: "not very well - it's a broken sleep."

READ MORE

'I thought I'd never see again': Teen Waterford liquid-attack victim

His father Mark explained their reason for speaking out.

"The whole of Ireland needs to know about this.

"He's doing his Leaving Cert in six weeks and he's meant to be starting an apprenticeship in July," he said.

"I don't know what the outcome is going to be in six months time. Where's his head going to be? Is he going to be okay? He is going to need a lot of treatment.

"Hopefully we'll get proper justice and that will be a bit of a pick-up for him

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan urged anyone with information to come forward to the gardaí.

"I'm very worried [about] the situation in Waterford, which I was told about this morning," said Mr Flanagan.

"Gardaí are investigating and I would urge anybody in Waterford, particularly young people in Waterford, to cooperate fully with An Garda Síochána."

READ MORE

'He's a lovely fella when he's asleep' - Bertie Ahern says Rees-Mogg did not know what the Irish border was

More on this topic

'Disgraceful': Vicky Phelan slams response to mortuary conditions at University Hospital Waterford

No clarity on 'interim arrangements' to address conditions at Waterford hospital mortuary

Government says decision on Waterford Airport's future will be made in July

Power claims Waterford ‘misled’

KEYWORDS

Waterford Acid AttackCrime

More in this Section

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Prosecution says case against first boy relies on 'compelling' forensic evidence

Judge approves €3m settlement for child with cerebral palsy

Gardaí investigating after alleged assault in Drogheda

Gardaí reject claims by Justice Minister that force is adequately resourced


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »