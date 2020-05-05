'The virus is still in our community', says Dr Holohan as death toll reaches 1,339

A further 23 people with Covid-19 have lost their lives bringing the death toll from the virus to a total of 1,339.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has also confirmed 211 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

There is now a total of 21,983 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

In the North, there has been a further 17 confirmed deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total deaths in the region to 404.

The HPSC has revealed that of the cases in the Republic, Dublin has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 10,670 (49%).

Outside of the capital, the worst hit counties are Kildare with 1,280 cases (6%) and Cork with 1,177 (5%).

As of midnight on Sunday, 2,879 cases had been hospitalised with 369 of these being admitted to ICU.

According to the HPSC, 6,293 Covid-19 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

The number of deaths that have occurred in residential care facilities - both lab confirmed and probable - stands at 819 which is 61% of the total number of lives lost in the country.

Of those 819, 706 are in association with nursing homes.

Where transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 62% of cases, close contact accounts for 35% and travel abroad accounts for 3%.

Over the past week, 61,707 tests have been carried out across the country. Of these, 2,280 were positive giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

As of midnight on Monday, a total of 214,761 tests have been carried out.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said that the reduced positivity rate is a good sign.

"Combined with the high level of testing we are now undertaking, this gives us confidence that we are on a path towards suppression of the disease.”

Following a meeting of the NPHET today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it is crucial that as restrictions are eased, people work together to preserve the progress that has been made over recent weeks.

"This is a highly infectious disease. It thrives in crowds. It has the potential to rapidly spread to levels that our health service will find difficult to respond to.

“While we plan how to safely emerge from recent restrictions, none of us should forget that the virus is still in our community.

"Those who get infected have the same risk of serious illness as they did at the beginning of this pandemic.”