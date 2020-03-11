News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The 'undocumented Irish' and Good Friday Agreement on the agenda as Taoiseach heads to Washington

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 06:47 AM

The Taoiseach will travel to Washington DC today for a series of engagements as part of the annual St Patrick’s Day programme.

While some of the events were cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Leo Varadkar will travel to the States where he will meet President Donald Trump.

The trip was in doubt after Mr Varadkar cancelled the New York leg of the trip. Then US media reports said that Mr Trump had been considering asking foreign dignitaries not to attend the White House in an effort to limit the potential spread of the virus.

“I will use my meetings with President Trump and other senior US politicians to emphasise the strength and importance of Irish-US bilateral relations, particularly our economic ties,” he said.

"I intend to discuss issues including EU-UK relations, Northern Ireland and the US role in protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

There was positive news this week in relation to the legislation to expand the E3 Visa programme, and I look forward to getting an update on how we can resolve the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America.

“This is a relationship that cannot be taken for granted and I intend to use my visit to Washington DC to deepen these ties, while also promoting EU-US relations.”

- Additional reporting Aoife Moore

