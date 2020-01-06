News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The spirit’s willing but judges not converted

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, January 06, 2020 - 05:20 AM

Viewers of a certain age will associate the Glenroe theme tune with the end of the weekend and the haunting spectre of school in the morning.

Fr Ray Kelly with Kylee Vincent performing the foxtrot, which scored an episode-low eight points last night.
Fr Ray Kelly with Kylee Vincent performing the foxtrot, which scored an episode-low eight points last night.

In that tradition of a televisual harbinger of doom, RTÉ has once again rolled out Dancing With The Stars, a show that marks both the end of the weekend and the changing of the seasons.

Christmas is over, it’s still winter, and this is what we’re left with on a Sunday night.

For the fourth year in a row, people the media will insist you should know will look to waltz, tap and cha cha cha their way into the hearts of a nation.

Last night’s new season opener was one for the male contestants, who performed their opening numbers ahead of their female counterparts, who will have next week’s show to stake their early claims.

No contestant was eliminated on this first outing, meaning the audiencesat home were left with only significant challenge of the night — identifying some of the participants RTÉ have generously described as ‘stars’. The flashy footwork had nothing on the nimble fingers dancing across phone screens around the country as thousands took to Google to ask “who’s that?”.

The show has its well-worn templated line-up at this stage. A model, a former GAA player, a singer,someone off Fair City, a TV presenter.

This year’s exception to the rule is Fr Ray Kelly, a priest who found fame when a video of him singing in mass went viral.

Fr Ray, however, may need divine intervention if he is to progress in thecontest based on his first showing, which received anepisode-low score of eight from the judges.

Teaming up with his pro dance partner, Kylee Vincent, the duo danced a foxtrot to ‘A Spirit in the Sky’.

“It felt really good,” Fr Ray said after his number, adding that he believes Buddy, his dog, was watching at home and would be “really proud”.

Buddy wouldn’t find many in agreement with him on the judge’s panel however.

Judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson pictured during the first live show of Dancing with the stars. Photo Credit: Kyran O’Brien
Judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson pictured during the first live show of Dancing with the stars. Photo Credit: Kyran O’Brien

“You’ll have to forgive me but it wasn’t the foxtrot we wanted to see,” judge Loraine Barry said.

“A gliding step across the floor would have helped. You did your very best, you worked very hard and I believe you really enjoyed it.”

Julian Benson was more upbeat in his appraisal, however: “Never mind the spirit in the sky, you are my ray of sunshine. You danced with heart, your face came alive and you were even singing the song. Where there’s a will, there’s way”.

Brian Redmond added: “The dance was a mystery to me and I think even at times, it was to you. You got most of the steps wrong in thesecond half but it can only get better.”

At the other end of the leaderboard, Fair City actor Ryan Andrews and partner, Giulia Dotta scored a high of 21 for their Cha Cha Cha to the hit ‘If I Can’t Have You’.

“You get so much into it and you don’t want to let your partner down so I kept going and going in training until I split my trousers,” Ryan said.

I’m a huge fan so to walk down those stairs tonight was like a dream come true.

Brian said he felt the number lacked a bit of hip action. “But the way you used your feet was phenomenal. This is a good startand bodes very well for the future,” he said.

Loraine said the pair “used a lot of space”.

“I would like to see the body go a little more into space. A little bit choppy at times but the steps and rhythm were there.” she said.

Julian said he thought the pair had potential.

“The chemistry of the two of you was bouncing. You’ve great foot work,” he said.

Others who took to the floor last night wereAll-Ireland winning former Kilkenny hurler AidanFogarty, former Olympic boxer Michael Carruth, and Big Brother winner, Brian Dowling.

Next week Glenda Gilson, Lottie Ryan, Sinead O’Carroll, Gráinne Gallanagh, Yewande Biala, and Mary Kennedy will show their moves ahead of week three’s episode and the first elimination. The show is due to run until the end of March.

READ MORE

Denis Naughten: I can’t guarantee Government support in vote of confidence

More on this topic

Why Fr Ray is a step ahead of the rest on Dancing with the StarsWhy Fr Ray is a step ahead of the rest on Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ reveal second and third competitors for Dancing with the StarsRTÉ reveal second and third competitors for Dancing with the Stars

TV presenter Glenda Gilson revealed as first celebrity to take part in new series of DWTSTV presenter Glenda Gilson revealed as first celebrity to take part in new series of DWTS

Kevin Kilbane to trade football boots for skates in Dancing On IceKevin Kilbane to trade football boots for skates in Dancing On Ice


TOPIC: Dancing With The Stars

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »