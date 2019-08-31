News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'The pain is permanent over the failure to update IT', says priest at memorial service for air crash victim

'The pain is permanent over the failure to update IT', says priest at memorial service for air crash victim
Mick Ryan
By Gordon Deegan
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 07:16 PM

Someone must take responsibility for the IT failure that resulted in the tragedy that claimed the life of Co Clare engineer Mick Ryan and 156 other airline passengers.

That is according to Lahinch parish priest Fr Des Forde who was speaking today at a memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of the 39-year-old senior United Nations worker and married father of two.

Mr Ryan was just over two weeks short of his 40th birthday when he was one of 157 passengers onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Nairobi, Kenya, on March 10 last.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and aviation regulators and airlines grounded all aircraft after the crash which was the second Boeing 737 Max aircraft to crash in the space of four months.

At the end of the memorial service at Lahinch church, Fr Forde received sustained applause from the congregation when he said:

The tragedy that happened to Mick and the 156 other passengers and the planes have been grounded since - someone must take responsibility for the lack of updating such simple machinery.

Looking on at Mick Ryan’s mother, Christine, and his widow, Naoise, Fr Forde said that “the pain is permanent over the failure to update IT”.

He said: “Those in charge take must responsibility and these systems should be updated automatically and no one should ever have to go through what Naoise, Christina, and Mick’s family are going through.”

Mr Ryan was the father of two young children and poignantly, Fr Forde said that the Clare man’s youngest, Macdara, had his 1st birthday on Friday.

The Lahinch man worked as Deputy Chief Engineer with the United Nations World Food Programme and at the memorial service where The Stunning provided the music, Aide De Camps of President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were present and later sympathised with the Ryan family.

READ MORE

Gardaí escape injury after shots fired at patrol vehicle

Earlier addressing the congregation, Mick’s mother, Christine said: “We all love you to bits Micheál and we will miss you forever.”

As Mr Ryan’s remains were not recovered from the very badly damaged aircraft, the family have been unable to have a funeral.

Christine said: “We as a family find ourselves in surreal circumstances.

It is the first time that we have come together - family, friends and the community to pray for Micheál five-and-a-half months later.

At the Church where Micheál was baptised and had his first communion, Christine said: “We all find it extremely difficult. Today is a celebration of Micheál’s life.”

Christine said that she wanted to thank Fr Des for asking for prayers for Micheál at every mass since March 10 and she raised some laughter when she said: “As one parishioner said to me ‘we’re killed out praying for him, killed out’.”

Christine said that Micheál “was doing wonderful work for the UN and I am so proud to say that his work has been further recognised since March 10th”.

She said that there is now a road in Bangladesh called to the Ryan road while Micheál has been posthumously appointed Chief Engineer of the UN World Food Programme.

Some of the symbols offered up during the mass included a family photo, a globe symbolising Mick’s work around the world, and a golf ball representing his love for golf.

The congregation was told that Mick showed courage, empathy, and fortitude in his work involved supporting the vulnerable and providing basic necessities to communities around the world.

Mick was also an enthusiastic surfer and after the memorial mass, friends had a paddle out past the waves on Lahinch beach in memory of their friend.

READ MORE

Man, 50s, dies in single-vehicle crash on M9

More on this topic

Boeing to take €4.3bn hit over 737 Max groundingBoeing to take €4.3bn hit over 737 Max grounding

Boeing announce fund to help families affected by 737 Max crashesBoeing announce fund to help families affected by 737 Max crashes

'His body was an ice block': Body of plane stowaway landed one metre from man sunbathing in garden'His body was an ice block': Body of plane stowaway landed one metre from man sunbathing in garden

Boeing falls on new 737 Max jet fearsBoeing falls on new 737 Max jet fears

TOPIC: Air Accidents

More in this Section

Clarity for GPs who object to abortionClarity for GPs who object to abortion

Beef encounter: Happy end to tale of Benjy the gay bullBeef encounter: Happy end to tale of Benjy the gay bull

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Fota Wildlife Park first to get autism-friendly accreditationFota Wildlife Park first to get autism-friendly accreditation


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »