'The new reality for a whole generation' - Majority of renters believe they will never own their own home

Seven out of 10 renters believe they will never be able to afford to buy their own home.

According to a survey from Taxback.com - almost 90% worry about being able to pay their rent.

Only one in eight people who responded to the Taxpayer Sentiment Survey believe they will be able to afford a home in the next five years while just 16% of people expect to be able to afford a home in the "long term".

“While attitudes and perceptions towards long-term rental in Ireland are changing, for many Irish people the absolute ambition at a certain stage in life is still to buy a house and own your own property," said Mark Corcoran of Taxback.com.

"What this survey reveals is that for a large percentage of people, that ambition feels very much out of reach.

That is becoming the new reality for a whole generation of Irish people.