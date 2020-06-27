The new coalition cabinet in full: Who are the country's new Ministers?

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Convention Centre today. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The shape of the next Cabinet is now known, led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. So who are the country's new Ministers?

Micheal Martin, Taoiseach

Age: 59

Constituency: Cork South-Central

Micheál Martin after his election as Taoiseach today.

Tipped as the next Taoiseach since his appointment to cabinet in 1997, Michéal Martin finally takes the top office. A TD since 1989 and a former Lord Mayor of Cork, the Fianna Fáil leader will avoid the fate of being the first holder of that office not to run the country. Leader of the party since 2011, Mr Martin has survived two disappointing elections and a period propping up the government from the opposition benches. He will lead a disparate cabinet through a tough time in the nation's history. A real test for a man who has coveted this office.

Leo Varadkar, pictured outside the Convention Centre today.

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs

Age: 41

Constituency: Dublin West

Having become Taoiseach through a leadership contest, Mr Varadkar was stung by Fine Gael's poor election in February and was preparing for life as the leader of the opposition. Then Covid-19 happened and he will be given a chance to return as Taoiseach - albeit in two and a half years. A former Health, Social Protection and Transport Minister, he is well versed in policy detail and will take on an expanded Tánaiste's role within the Taoiseach's office. How he fares in a demoted role will be interesting to see.

Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland





Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance

Age: 45

Constituency: Dublin Central

The former sales and marketing director is immensely respected around Leinster House and within his department for his attention to detail and personable nature. He is seen as the ultimate steady hand and won plaudits for the Government's swift action in establishing Covid-19 supports. He has put his name forward to head the Eurogroup of finance ministers and is considered in with a chance, such is his standing in Europe.

Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure

Age: 43

Constituency: Cork South-Central

The Passage West man has been the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Finance for the best part of a decade and is well respected in the sector, having proven to be capable and on top of his brief. The father of seven is known to have a somewhat cool relationship with his party leader but their relationship will be key to holding the party together as it navigates a rocky economic landscape.

Simon Coveney. Picture: Leon Farrell Photocall Ireland

Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Age: 48

Constituency: Cork South-Central

Fine Gael royalty and a TD since 1998, Mr Coveney could have been leader of the party, but was beaten in the leadership race of 2017. He settled into the role of Tánaiste and became the country's leader on Brexit as Minister for Foreign Affairs. He led Ireland's successful bid for a UN Security Council seat and will get the chance to see that role be filled.

Eamon Ryan, outside at the Convention Centre today.

Éamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change

Age: 56

Constituency: Dublin Bay South

The Green Party leader has staked much of his political reputation on getting the programme for government across the line and now gets the chance to walk the walk. He has overseen the rebuild of the party following electoral wipeout in 2011. The huge margin by which the party passed the deal has emboldened his outlook and he takes on a massive role in government.





Helen McEntee. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice

Age: 34

Constituency: Meath East

A new arrival at the cabinet table, Ms McEntee's star has risen on the back of her showing as Minister of State for European Affairs. Her elevation makes her the second youngest member of Cabinet and one of just four women. She is vice President of the European People's Party - a testament to her ascending profile.

Catherine Martin, pictured today.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport

Age: 47

Constituency: Dublin Rathdown

A clasically trained singer and a Gaelgeoir, Martin will bring credibility to a department often characterised as the forgotten child in Irish life. She may well lead the Green Party within the next month and was a member of the Green negotiating team.

Barry Cowen. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Barry Cowen, Minister for Agriculture

Age: 52

Constituency: Laois-Offaly

A brother of a former Taoiseach, the younger Cowen will get a chance to sit at Cabinet following nine years on the party frontbenches. His work and party pedigree makes him vital to Michéal Martin, bringing with him large parts of the party.

Heather Humphreys. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs

Age: 57

Constituency: Cavan-Monaghan

After a shaky start as Arts Minister over the appointment of a Fine Gael Seanad candidate to the board of IMMA, Humphreys has become a key figure in the government. She is immensely popular among her party colleagues. Here she is trusted with the largest budget in the state.

Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability

Age: 37

Constituency: Dublin West

A longtime party campaigner, Mr O'Gorman is the party's chairman and ran a number of election campaigns before becoming a councillor in 2014. He had his general election breakthrough in February but any fears of inexperience should be tempered by his performance in negotiations, where he was marked as a key performer for the party.

Darragh O'Brien. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Housing

Age: 45

Constituency: Dublin Fingal

The Malahide man regained his seat at the 2016 election, having won it in 2007 and lost it in 2011. In between he served as the party's Seanad leader and has been spokesperson on housing for four years. He was a key member of the negotiating team.

Simon Harris at the Convention Centre today.

Simon Harris, Higher Education, Innovation and Science

Age: 33

Constituency: Wicklow

The Wicklow man has become the face of the Government's response to Covid-19 and has performed well across the media. However, he is not as close to Leo Varadkar as some others, so his survival was not guaranteed. He will hope to perform in his new role in order to be spared when Mr Varadkar retakes the Taoiseach's seat.

Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly, Minister For Health

Age: 44

Constituency: Wicklow

The one-time co-leader of the Social Democrats has ascended the ranks of the party since joining in 2017, first taking on the Brexit spokesperson role, then moving to Health. His quick rise will rankle some TDs, but he is a capable performer who has proven throughout the Covid crisis to be on top of his brief.

Norma Foley, Minister for Education

Age: 47

Constituency: Kerry

A teacher by trade in her native Tralee, Norma Foley becomes Minister for Education just five months after taking her seat in Dáil Éireann. She has performed well at the Covid-19 committee and has experience in the industry. But Education has proven to be a tricky brief for a number of politicians.

Super Junior Ministers

Dara Calleary

Dara Calleary, Chief Whip

Age: 47

Constituency: Mayo

The Fianna Fáil deputy leader is extremely popular around Leinster House and is dyed in the party's wool. A third-generation TD for Mayo, he has experience on the party's National Executive and a number of committees. He will have been stung by his omission from the full ministerial benches but is expected to work hard to ensure discipline in the Government.

Pippa Hackett

Senator Pippa Hackett, Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity

Age: 40

Constituency: Offaly

The move to give the role to a Senator has already upset some in the Green Party. However, as an Offaly farmer, she is well placed to speak on the issue of rural land use. She has been supportive of party leader Eamon Ryan throughout the government negotiations and will now join him at Cabinet.

Hildegarde Naughton, Transport, Aviation, Maritime Transport

Age: 43

Constituency: Galway West

A member of the Fine Gael negotiations team, Ms Naughton has impressed many in the party since her election to the Seanad in 2014. A classically trained soprano, she will take on the role of overseeing roads and the tricky aviation role.

READ MORE Micheál Martin announces Seanad nominees with Regina Doherty named leader of upper house