'The making of this is not ours': Psychiatric nurses hold second day of industrial action

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 07:03 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Psychiatric nurses hold a second day of industrial action today as part of their dispute with the HSE over pay and staffing.

Thousands of members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are staging an overtime ban.

The union says nurses will refuse to do additional hours at a significant number of locations nationwide.

They are due to join nurses and midwives in three days of strike action from February 12.

"The making of this is not ours, the HSE have not recruited and retained sufficient nurses to provide a safe, comprehensive service for patients," said Peter Hughes, General Secretary of the PNA.

The PNA says its members have been left with no option but to engage in industrial action.

While the Public Service Pay Commission has said it does not believe that pay has anything to do with the retention of staff, Mr Hughes disputed this, adding that vacancy rates have increased by 40% over the past year.

He said that any proposal would be brought to members for consideration, but as yet they have not received any despite spending three days at the Workplace Relations Commission last week without any negotiations taking place.

Mr Hughes said that overtime is voluntary and therefore cannot be construed as industrial action.

The issue can be resolved and there should be no penalty on staff who take part in the ban.


