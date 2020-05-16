The Lotto results are in....

There was no winner of tonights Lotto jackpot, worth more than €2.4m.

The numbers drawn were 23, 28, 33, 34, 41, 45 and the bonus was 39.

One player matched five numbers plus the bonus to scoop €90,260.

In total, more than 83,000 players won prizes.

There was also no winner in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.

The numbers drawn in Lotto Plus 1 were: 24, 34, 35, 39, 41, 46 and the bonus was 38.

The numbers drawn in Lotto Plus 2 were: 3, 12, 17, 31, 36, 42 and the bonus was 24.

