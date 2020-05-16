News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in....

The Lotto results are in....
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 08:52 PM

There was no winner of tonights Lotto jackpot, worth more than €2.4m.

The numbers drawn were 23, 28, 33, 34, 41, 45 and the bonus was 39.

One player matched five numbers plus the bonus to scoop €90,260.

In total, more than 83,000 players won prizes.

There was also no winner in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.

The numbers drawn in Lotto Plus 1 were: 24, 34, 35, 39, 41, 46 and the bonus was 38.

The numbers drawn in Lotto Plus 2 were: 3, 12, 17, 31, 36, 42 and the bonus was 24.

[lotto]16/05/2020[/lotto]

READ MORE

2fm star raises more than €425,000 in Late Late charity head shave


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Less than 25% of construction workers expected to return on MondayLess than 25% of construction workers expected to return on Monday

Man charged in connection with Dublin robberyMan charged in connection with Dublin robbery

More than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin houseMore than €190k worth of drugs seized in Dublin house

Irish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy missionIrish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy mission


Lifestyle

While we continue hunkering down and use the time for interior sprucing up, it’s also an opportunity to consider what we really need and want in our homes, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Pandemic gives us time consider what we really need and want in our homes

The roaring twenties. Perhaps they’ll start in 2021, or 2022.The roaring 20s: The 60s had the mini, and the 70s gave us flares. So what style will define this troubled decade?

THOUGH lockdown is undeniably challenging, former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh appreciates the benefits.The Shape I'm In: former Kilkenny All-Star Tommy Walsh

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »