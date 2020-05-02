The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth a little more than €3m.

In total, over 97,000 players won prizes.

The numbers drawn for tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3,232,197 are 3, 10, 17, 21, 37 and 46. The bonus number is 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday's draw next week will be worth more than €3m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

The numbers drawn for tonight's Lotto Plus 1 are 3, 18, 23, 33, 38 and 40. The bonus number is 45.

The numbers drawn for tonight's Lotto Plus 2 are 1, 4, 18, 24, 27 and 47. The bonus number is 2.