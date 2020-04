There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth more than €2.7m.

The numbers drawn were 8, 23, 31, 39, 41, 45 and the bonus was 36.

There was also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

The numbers drawn in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 5, 9, 10, 25, 29, 30 and the bonus was 45.

The numbers drawn in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 11, 13, 23, 28, 39, 46 and the bonus was 35.