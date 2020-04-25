The Lotto results are in...

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €2.5m.
The numbers were 3, 16, 20, 25, 29, 33 and the bonus number was 14.
