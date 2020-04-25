News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 25, 2020 - 08:46 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €2.5m.

The numbers were 3, 16, 20, 25, 29, 33 and the bonus number was 14.

[lotto]25/04/2020[/lotto]

Lunchtime News Wrap

TOPIC: Lotto

