The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, April 04, 2020 - 09:16 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €8m.

In total, over 85,000 players won prizes.

The winning numbers drawn are 12, 22, 23, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number is 7.

