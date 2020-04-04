The Lotto results are in...

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €8m.
In total, over 85,000 players won prizes.
The winning numbers drawn are 12, 22, 23, 29, 38, 44 and the bonus number is 7.
[lotto]04/04/20[/lotto]
More on this topic
No April Fool’s joke as Dublin player scoops €1m Lotto prize
Someone's won €1m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw
'Unbelievable' - Kerry shop sells two €500k Lotto tickets in five weeks
Over €16m in unclaimed Lotto prize money to be used to support Covid-19 health efforts
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
FG and FF set to ‘love-bomb’ Greens
Alan Kelly becomes Labour party leader
Northern Ireland in line for five million items of PPE from London
'We have other lines,' says Tony Holohan as doctors urge Govt to come clean over PPE supplies
Lifestyle
Documentary explores the magic of mushrooms
Dear Louise: I had my bulimia under control. But the demon has returned
Derval O'Rourke: Resistance is far from futile and necessary
Shape I'm in: Keeping the Faith during lockdown
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job