There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €6.5m.

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 7, 16, 43, 47 bonus number 10.

Over 96,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

[lotto]21/03/2020[/lotto]