News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 10:30 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,657,916.

There was one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €96,338.

The numbers drawn were: 5, 8, 11, 18, 22 and 36. The bonus number was 40.

[lotto]14/03/2020[/lotto]

READ MORE

#CloseThePubs trends as public urges businesses to shut doors over Covid-19

More on this topic

'Absolutely life-changing': Donegal winner for €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize"Absolutely life-changing": Donegal winner for €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize

Lotto +1 winner in Donegal takes home €1m prizeLotto +1 winner in Donegal takes home €1m prize

National Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was boughtNational Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was bought

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Man arrested in connection with Co Wexford robberyMan arrested in connection with Co Wexford robbery

€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

'Coronavirus knows no borders' - Taoiseach calls for all-island response to outbreak'Coronavirus knows no borders' - Taoiseach calls for all-island response to outbreak

Gardaí trying to minimise numbers getting coronavirus - but won't scale back dutiesGardaí trying to minimise numbers getting coronavirus - but won't scale back duties


Lifestyle

With a natural beauty and a toughness that reflects the landscape, Simone Rocha’s latest collection celebrates her native Ireland, the designer tells Paul McLauchlan.Simone Rocha: Riding on the storm

Add a vintage or antique dimension with just a few, well-chosen things infused with quality and fascination.Home decoration: Six vintage items every home should have

As coronavirus continues to spread, we can look to the past to see how societies handled similar large-scale disease epidemics, says Ida Milne.Tackling Covid-19: What we can learn from the 1918 Spanish flu?

Early in the season rhubarb is forced by covering the plants to prevent light from reaching them.Michelle Darmody: sweet, intricate rhubarb

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »