© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5,657,916.
There was one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €96,338.
The numbers drawn were: 5, 8, 11, 18, 22 and 36. The bonus number was 40.
[lotto]14/03/2020[/lotto]
More on this topic
"Absolutely life-changing": Donegal winner for €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize
Lotto +1 winner in Donegal takes home €1m prize
National Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was bought
The Lotto results are in...
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Man arrested in connection with Co Wexford robbery
€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork
'Coronavirus knows no borders' - Taoiseach calls for all-island response to outbreak
Gardaí trying to minimise numbers getting coronavirus - but won't scale back duties
Lifestyle
Simone Rocha: Riding on the storm
Home decoration: Six vintage items every home should have
Tackling Covid-19: What we can learn from the 1918 Spanish flu?
Michelle Darmody: sweet, intricate rhubarb
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job