There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4,829,800.

There was one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €146,875, and 13 winners of the Match 5 prize of €2,505.

The winning numbers were 12, 14, 22, 26, 33 and 45. The bonus number was 18.

For full results go to Lotto.ie

