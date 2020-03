The €4.3m Lotto jackpot will roll-over heading into the weekend's draw after the top prize was unclaimed this evening.

The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 10, 12, 24, 24 and the bonus number was 45.

Twenty-two people matched five numbers, earning them €1,000 each.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

The jackpot was last won on February 8.

