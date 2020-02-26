News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 08:56 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,567,275.

However, one ticket did win €129,111 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 26, 31, 40 and 47, bonus number 18.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 26, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 13
    • 18
    • 22
    • 30
    • 5


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 15
    • 23
    • 25
    • 28
    • 39
    • 24


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,567,275

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 69,000 players won prizes including one match 5 plus bonus winner of €129,111.

    • 2
    • 11
    • 26
    • 31
    • 40
    • 47
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 19
    • 43
    • 46
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 42
    • 14


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 26
    • 31
    • 40
    • 47
    • 18


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 19
    • 43
    • 46
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

