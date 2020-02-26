The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,567,275.
However, one ticket did win €129,111 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.
The winning numbers were 2, 11, 26, 31, 40 and 47, bonus number 18.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 69,000 players won prizes including one match 5 plus bonus winner of €129,111.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.