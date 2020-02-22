News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 08:45 PM

There was no winner of tonight's lotto jackpot worth over €3.2m.

The winning numbers drawn were 5, 14, 27, 27, 28, 31, 44 and the bonus number was 43.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 22, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 37


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 12
    • 14
    • 19
    • 21
    • 39
    • 17


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,241,638

    • 5
    • 14
    • 27
    • 28
    • 31
    • 44
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 18
    • 22
    • 25
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 26
    • 28
    • 35
    • 41
    • 3


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 14
    • 27
    • 28
    • 31
    • 44
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 22
    • 25
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 26
    • 28
    • 35
    • 41
    • 3

