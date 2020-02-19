The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner or tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €2.7m.

The numbers drawn were 6, 10, 16, 24, 25, 46 and the bonus was 29.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 draws.

The numbers picked in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 9, 16, 28, 29, 32, 41 and the bonus was 13.

The numbers picked in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 12, 14, 17, 21, 41, 47 and the bonus was 33.