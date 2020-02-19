The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner or tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €2.7m.
The numbers drawn were 6, 10, 16, 24, 25, 46 and the bonus was 29.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 draws.
The numbers picked in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 9, 16, 28, 29, 32, 41 and the bonus was 13.
The numbers picked in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 12, 14, 17, 21, 41, 47 and the bonus was 33.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 66,000 players won prizes.