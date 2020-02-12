The Lotto results are in...

After being won at the weekend, the Lotto jackpot was back to €2m for this evening's draw.
There was no winner of the jackpot but 22 players matched five numbers to net €976.
Elsewhere, the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws were also not won but in the Plus 1 draw someone won 5,000 by matching five numbers and the bonus.
The numbers in the main draw were: 2, 4, 10, 17, 20, 41 and the bonus number was 25.
The jackpot will now roll over for the weekend's draw.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 68,000 players won prizes .
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 68,000 players won prizes .
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.