The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 09:04 PM

After being won at the weekend, the Lotto jackpot was back to €2m for this evening's draw.

There was no winner of the jackpot but 22 players matched five numbers to net €976.

Elsewhere, the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws were also not won but in the Plus 1 draw someone won 5,000 by matching five numbers and the bonus.

The numbers in the main draw were: 2, 4, 10, 17, 20, 41 and the bonus number was 25.

The jackpot will now roll over for the weekend's draw.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 12, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 20
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 38
    • 6


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 22
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 9


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 68,000 players won prizes .

    • 2
    • 4
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 41
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 14
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 32
    • 42
    • 47
    • 6


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 41
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 14
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 32
    • 42
    • 47
    • 6


TOPIC: Lotto

