The Lotto results are in...

After being won at the weekend, the Lotto jackpot was back to €2m for this evening's draw.

There was no winner of the jackpot but 22 players matched five numbers to net €976.

Elsewhere, the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws were also not won but in the Plus 1 draw someone won 5,000 by matching five numbers and the bonus.

The numbers in the main draw were: 2, 4, 10, 17, 20, 41 and the bonus number was 25.

The jackpot will now roll over for the weekend's draw.