The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 09:15 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,319,512.

The numbers drawn were 13, 19, 20, 33, 40 and 43, bonus number 23.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 05, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 16
    • 17
    • 19
    • 22
    • 23
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 33
    • 26


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,319,512

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 63,000 players won prizes .

    • 13
    • 19
    • 20
    • 33
    • 40
    • 43
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 25
    • 31
    • 40
    • 47
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 40
    • 42
    • 19


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 15
    • 16
    • 26
    • 36
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 25
    • 30
    • 32
    • 36
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

LottoEuromillionsTOPIC: Lotto

