The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,319,512.
The numbers drawn were 13, 19, 20, 33, 40 and 43, bonus number 23.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,319,512
In total over 63,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
