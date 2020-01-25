The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth over €7 million.

One Lotto player scooped €203,420 in the Lotto draw.

There was one lucky winner of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 5, 10, 18, 19, 46, and the bonus number 8.

Two Lotto Plus 1 players have won €5,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw jackpot worth €250,000.

See the full results of tonight's draws below: