News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 09:16 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth over €7 million.

One Lotto player scooped €203,420 in the Lotto draw.

There was one lucky winner of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 5, 10, 18, 19, 46, and the bonus number 8.

Two Lotto Plus 1 players have won €5,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw jackpot worth €250,000.

See the full results of tonight's draws below:

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 25, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 39
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 32
    • 33
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 32
    • 33
    • 15


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,372,451

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 105,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €203,420.

    • 11
    • 27
    • 29
    • 34
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 19
    • 46
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 24
    • 38
    • 39
    • 44
    • 35


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 39
    • 17


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 27
    • 29
    • 34
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 19
    • 46
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 24
    • 38
    • 39
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5m

Watch: Roscommon woman wins €500k Winning Streak jackpotWatch: Roscommon woman wins €500k Winning Streak jackpot

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raidsCork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'

Alcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of themAlcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of them

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »