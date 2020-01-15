News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 08:58 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,981,135.

The numbers drawn were 15, 17, 23, 31, 33 and 41, bonus number 45.

Saturday's draw is heading for €6.5m.

There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 15, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 12
    • 14
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 19
    • 22
    • 23
    • 26


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 12
    • 14
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,981,135

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 73,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 17
    • 23
    • 31
    • 33
    • 41
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 10
    • 24
    • 33
    • 42
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 18
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 23
    • 31
    • 33
    • 41
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 10
    • 24
    • 33
    • 42
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 18
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Limerick players asked to check tickets as €1 million won in raffleLimerick players asked to check tickets as €1 million won in raffle

Someone has won more than €300k in the LottoSomeone has won more than €300k in the Lotto

Someone in Limerick is €1 million richerSomeone in Limerick is €1 million richer


LottoEuromillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

'Brutal attack on a child': Gardaí confirm remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager'Brutal attack on a child': Gardaí confirm remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager

Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (23 days to go)Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (23 days to go)

Cork schools cancel demonstration as Justice Minister opts to intervene in family's deportationCork schools cancel demonstration as Justice Minister opts to intervene in family's deportation

Labour claims Fine Gael's spending promise 'lacks ambition'Labour claims Fine Gael's spending promise 'lacks ambition'


Lifestyle

Eimear Maguire is an artist and the owner of Dollybirds Art.Design/Life: Meet Eimear Maguire, artist and owner of Dollybirds Art

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxingFancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

For activist, Martha Farrell, the impact of climate change on the Maharees tombolo is indicative of a global crisis.‘We have 12 years before runaway climate change’

How can we help our children to be happy, asks Richard Hogan.Face off: Don’t compare your child to others

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »