The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,981,135.
The numbers drawn were 15, 17, 23, 31, 33 and 41, bonus number 45.
Saturday's draw is heading for €6.5m.
There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,981,135
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 73,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
