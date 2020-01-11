News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 09:54 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €5,623,874.

The Lotto results are in...

The jackpot numbers were 3, 15, 20, 22, 24, 45 and bonus number 14.

There were four Match 5 + bonus winners, each winning €36,373, and five Match 5 numbers, each winning €1,334.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 11, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 12
    • 13
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 14
    • 21
    • 23
    • 29
    • 32
    • 36


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 12
    • 13
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 22


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,623,874

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 100,000 players won prizes including four winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize each receiving €36,373.

    • 3
    • 15
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 45
    • 14


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 39
    • 44
    • 13


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 7
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 32
    • 42
    • 16


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 15
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 45
    • 14


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 39
    • 44
    • 13


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 32
    • 42
    • 16


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 14
    • 32
    • 33
    • 36
    • 37


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 10
    • 11
    • 19
    • 36
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »


