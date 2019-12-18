News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:36 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7m.

The numbers drawn were 8,9, 14, 18, 23, 38 and the bonus number was 16.

Nobody matched five numbers plus the bonus while 21 players matched five numbers, netting them over €1,000 each.

The jackpot will now roll over meaning Saturday's draw will be worth an estimated €3.2.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 18, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 37
    • 39
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 9


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,751,308

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 66,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 18
    • 23
    • 38
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 18
    • 26
    • 35
    • 43
    • 44
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 45
    • 35


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 16
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 7

