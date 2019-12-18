The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7m.

The numbers drawn were 8,9, 14, 18, 23, 38 and the bonus number was 16.

Nobody matched five numbers plus the bonus while 21 players matched five numbers, netting them over €1,000 each.

The jackpot will now roll over meaning Saturday's draw will be worth an estimated €3.2.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.