The lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 08:54 PM

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €6,338,218 this evening.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

The numbers drawn were 14, 16, 26, 27, 32, 36 and 17.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 04, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 21
    • 26
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,338,218

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 73,000 players won prizes.

    • 14
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 12
    • 19
    • 24
    • 35
    • 38
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 30
    • 31
    • 39
    • 46
    • 12


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 17


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 12
    • 19
    • 24
    • 35
    • 38
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 30
    • 31
    • 39
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

