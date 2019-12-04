The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €6,338,218 this evening.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
The numbers drawn were 14, 16, 26, 27, 32, 36 and 17.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,338,218
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 73,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
