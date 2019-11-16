News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 08:47 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €4m.

24 punters did match five numbers to win €1,353.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 11, 13, 14, 44 and the bonus was 41.

There were also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 1 were: 5, 12, 15, 19, 34, 45 and the bonus was 21.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 2 were: 6, 12, 13, 24, 38, 41 and the bonus was 30.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 16, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 32
    • 38


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 8
    • 15
    • 26
    • 33
    • 12


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,338,088

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 97,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 11
    • 13
    • 14
    • 44
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 19
    • 34
    • 45
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 24
    • 38
    • 41
    • 30


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 11
    • 13
    • 14
    • 44
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 15
    • 19
    • 34
    • 45
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 24
    • 38
    • 41
    • 30


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 22
    • 26
    • 29
    • 31
    • 33
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 14
    • 29
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 28

