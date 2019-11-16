The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €4m.
24 punters did match five numbers to win €1,353.
The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 11, 13, 14, 44 and the bonus was 41.
There were also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.
The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 1 were: 5, 12, 15, 19, 34, 45 and the bonus was 21.
The numbers drawn for Lotto Plus 2 were: 6, 12, 13, 24, 38, 41 and the bonus was 30.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
