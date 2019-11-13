The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4m. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 8, 9, 24, 39 bonus number 36.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
However, more than 72,000 players won prizes including two Match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €19,033
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
