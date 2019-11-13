News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 09:14 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4m. The winning numbers were 2, 6, 8, 9, 24, 39 bonus number 36.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

However, more than 72,000 players won prizes including two Match 5 plus bonus winners each receiving €19,033

Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 13, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 13
    • 19
    • 28
    • 34
    • 38
    • 21


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 21
    • 28
    • 35
    • 38
    • 3


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €38,112,925

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 42
    • 3
    • 6


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 18
    • 32
    • 41


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 9
    • 24
    • 37
    • 38
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 14
    • 18
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

TOPIC: Lotto

