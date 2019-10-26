The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto draw, which had a jackpot of €2m.
The winning numbers were 13, 20, 37, 38, 39, 47, with bonus number 29.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 83,000 players won prizes.
