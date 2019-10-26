News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 08:42 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto draw, which had a jackpot of €2m.

The winning numbers were 13, 20, 37, 38, 39, 47, with bonus number 29.

There were also no winners of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus ! and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 26, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 14
    • 18
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 9


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 10
    • 17
    • 23
    • 29
    • 36
    • 39
    • 27


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 83,000 players won prizes.

    • 13
    • 20
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39
    • 47
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 9
    • 28
    • 39
    • 42
    • 15


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 20
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39
    • 47
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 9
    • 28
    • 39
    • 42
    • 15


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 26
    • 28
    • 32
    • 19


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 19
    • 21
    • 32
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »


Examviral

