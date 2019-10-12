The lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m.

The jackpot of €4,091,940 will increase for next week with nobody matching the winner numbers of 1, 23, 27, 33, 42, 44 and the bonus number of 31.

One player matched five numbers and the bonus, earning them €243,365.

Elsewhere, the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 was won but the €1m Lotto Plus 1 was not won.

The Lotto results in full are...