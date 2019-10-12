News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The lotto results are in...

The lotto results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 09:07 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m.

The jackpot of €4,091,940 will increase for next week with nobody matching the winner numbers of 1, 23, 27, 33, 42, 44 and the bonus number of 31.

One player matched five numbers and the bonus, earning them €243,365.

Elsewhere, the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 was won but the €1m Lotto Plus 1 was not won.

The Lotto results in full are...

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 12, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 17
    • 22
    • 37
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 6
    • 7
    • 24
    • 27
    • 18


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,091,940

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 92,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €243,365.

    • 1
    • 23
    • 27
    • 33
    • 42
    • 44
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 25
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 20
    • 33
    • 42
    • 43
    • 15


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 23
    • 27
    • 33
    • 42
    • 44
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 25
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 20
    • 33
    • 42
    • 43
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

