The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 09:00 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.6m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 21, 27, 31, 35 and the bonus was 20.

14 players matched five numbers to win €1,710.

There was also no winner in the two Plus draws.

The numbers in drawn for Lotto Plus 1 were 5, 25, 29, 31, 40 and 41. The bonus was 23.

The numbers in drawn for Lotto Plus 2 were 12, 17, 20, 24, 42, 43 and the bonus was 33.

Last night, an Irish EuroMillions player scooped €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

A UK player won the €190m jackpot.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 09, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 14
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 18


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 14
    • 29
    • 30
    • 33
    • 39


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,615,764

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 68,000 players won prizes.

    • 9
    • 10
    • 21
    • 27
    • 31
    • 35
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31
    • 40
    • 41
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 12
    • 17
    • 20
    • 24
    • 42
    • 43
    • 33


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 21
    • 27
    • 31
    • 35
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31
    • 40
    • 41
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 17
    • 20
    • 24
    • 42
    • 43
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

