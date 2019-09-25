The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

However, one player did scoop €36,927 by matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 1, 13, 17, 26, 30, 35 and the bonus was 19.

There was also no winner in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers drawn were 19, 21, 33, 36, 40, 41 bonus 10.

In the Lotto Plus 2 draw, there was no winner but one player matched five numbers plus the bonus to win €2,500.

The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 31, 42, 43, 46 and the bonus was 45.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot is now heading for €2.5m.