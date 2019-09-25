News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 09:12 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

However, one player did scoop €36,927 by matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 1, 13, 17, 26, 30, 35 and the bonus was 19.

There was also no winner in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers drawn were 19, 21, 33, 36, 40, 41 bonus 10.

In the Lotto Plus 2 draw, there was no winner but one player matched five numbers plus the bonus to win €2,500.

The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 31, 42, 43, 46 and the bonus was 45.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot is now heading for €2.5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 25, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 18


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 25
    • 26
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 34


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 61,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 + Bonus winner of €36,927.

    • 1
    • 13
    • 17
    • 26
    • 30
    • 35
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 19
    • 21
    • 33
    • 36
    • 40
    • 41
    • 10


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 31
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 45


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 13
    • 17
    • 26
    • 30
    • 35
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 21
    • 33
    • 36
    • 40
    • 41
    • 10


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 31
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Winner of €5.3m jackpot makes contact with Lotto HQWinner of €5.3m jackpot makes contact with Lotto HQ

Seller of winning Lotto ticket in Cork to share bonus with staffSeller of winning Lotto ticket in Cork to share bonus with staff

Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to 'stay calm' and keep ticket in safe placeWinner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to 'stay calm' and keep ticket in safe place

One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpotOne winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

A once-a-year opportunity comes up next weekend when buildings of architectural merit, that are not usually accessible by the public, open their doors, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Behind the Scenes: What to expect at Open House weekend this October

Military metaphors are commonly used when we talk about cancer but, according to new research, describing the disease as a battlefield is far from helpful and can have a negative effect, writes Marjorie Brennan.Examine Yourself: Military terms like 'battling cancer' and 'war on cancer' do more harm than good

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

Bowel cancer mainly affects people over the age of 50.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of bowel cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »