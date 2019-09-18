News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 09:00 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4.8m

The numbers drawn were 8, 13, 17, 29, 34, 37 and the bonus was 14.

More than 69,000 people won prizes in the main draw.

The was no winner of the Plus draws, but one player won €5,000 on the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers selected in Lotto Plus 1 were 7, 9, 14, 23, 30, 43 and the bonus was 36.

The numbers selected in Lotto Plus 2 were 2, 10, 26, 33, 43, 45 and the bonus was 37.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot will be worth an estimated €5.5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 18, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 18
    • 21
    • 23
    • 34
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 19
    • 26
    • 35
    • 23


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,794,343

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 69,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 17
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 14


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 14
    • 23
    • 30
    • 43
    • 36


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 26
    • 33
    • 43
    • 45
    • 37


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 17
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 14


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 14
    • 23
    • 30
    • 43
    • 36


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 26
    • 33
    • 43
    • 45
    • 37


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 15
    • 17
    • 30
    • 34
    • 38
    • 31


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 21
    • 25
    • 26
    • 32
    • 20

