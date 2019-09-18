The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4.8m

The numbers drawn were 8, 13, 17, 29, 34, 37 and the bonus was 14.

More than 69,000 people won prizes in the main draw.

The was no winner of the Plus draws, but one player won €5,000 on the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers selected in Lotto Plus 1 were 7, 9, 14, 23, 30, 43 and the bonus was 36.

The numbers selected in Lotto Plus 2 were 2, 10, 26, 33, 43, 45 and the bonus was 37.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot will be worth an estimated €5.5m.