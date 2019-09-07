News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Lotto results are in

Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 09:53 PM

There was no winner of tonight's lotto, worth €3,619,960.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 12, 25, 34 and 39, bonus number 42.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 07, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 16
    • 20
    • 23
    • 27
    • 30
    • 34
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 4


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,619,960

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 91,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 25
    • 34
    • 39
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 47
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 16
    • 23
    • 26
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 12


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 25
    • 34
    • 39
    • 42


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 47
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 23
    • 26
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 12


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 11
    • 16
    • 31
    • 36
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 20
    • 26
    • 29
    • 38
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

