The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 09:00 PM

There was no winner of tonights Lotto jackpot work €2m.

The numbers drawn are 5, 6, 8, 16, 29, 46, and the bonus number is 21.

Over 90,000 players won prizes including two winners of over €25,000.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 24, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 28
    • 35
    • 39
    • 31


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 7


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 90,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize each receiving €25,622.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 8
    • 16
    • 29
    • 46
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 16
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 42
    • 46


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 8
    • 16
    • 29
    • 46
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 16
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 42
    • 46


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 13
    • 15
    • 16
    • 32
    • 36
    • 12


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 34
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

