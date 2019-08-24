The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonights Lotto jackpot work €2m.
The numbers drawn are 5, 6, 8, 16, 29, 46, and the bonus number is 21.
Over 90,000 players won prizes including two winners of over €25,000.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
