The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €8,950,722.
However, one ticket did win €119,270 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.
The winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 16, 29 and 37, the bonus number was 41.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 91,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €119,270