The Lotto results are in...

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 09:02 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €8,950,722.

However, one ticket did win €119,270 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 16, 29 and 37, the bonus number was 41.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

