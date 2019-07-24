News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 08:57 PM

There was no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €7m.

The numbers drawn were 11, 14, 22, 31, 32, 33 and the bonus was 43.

16 players did match five numbers to claim €1,727.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 21, 33, 39, 45 and the bonus was 46.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 13, 27, 33, 38 and the bonus was 4.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot is now heading for €7.5m.

READ MORE

'I genuinely thought that they were winding me up': Family syndicate collect €1m Lotto prize

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 24, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 24
    • 29
    • 35
    • 36
    • 25


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 28


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 24
    • 29
    • 35
    • 36
    • 25


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,990,410

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 83,000 players won prizes.

    • 11
    • 14
    • 22
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 21
    • 33
    • 39
    • 45
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 27
    • 33
    • 38
    • 4


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 14
    • 22
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 21
    • 33
    • 39
    • 45
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 27
    • 33
    • 38
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 21
    • 33
    • 39
    • 45
    • 46


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 19
    • 23


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 30
    • 7


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 21
    • 33
    • 39
    • 45
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

'I genuinely thought that they were winding me up': Family syndicate collect €1m Lotto prize'I genuinely thought that they were winding me up': Family syndicate collect €1m Lotto prize

Lucky Cavan Lotto player scoops €1mLucky Cavan Lotto player scoops €1m

No winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richerNo winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richer

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentationTesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

FAI claims legal privilege for sections of documentsFAI claims legal privilege for sections of documents


Lifestyle

When you replace what you can’t say with what you have to say you have the same outcome — censorship, writes Richard HoganOutrage at free speech leads to censorship

WE ALL know how important it is that kids get outdoors to play and exercise but the reality is it is sometimes hard to do.Mum's the word: Making time to get out and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and fall of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »