The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €7m.
The numbers drawn were 11, 14, 22, 31, 32, 33 and the bonus was 43.
16 players did match five numbers to claim €1,727.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 21, 33, 39, 45 and the bonus was 46.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 13, 27, 33, 38 and the bonus was 4.
Saturday's Lotto jackpot is now heading for €7.5m.
